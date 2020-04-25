Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man killed over gold ore

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A GWANDA man has been arrested after he allegedly killed another man accusing him of stealing his gold ore. Artman Mumba (22) from Nkulumane Suburb in Bulawayo appeared before Gwanda Magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda as the State tendered an application for further detention.

In his submissions for the application, the investigating officer Gugulethu Sibanda who is a member of the CID Gwanda said they were requesting to be granted permission to further detain Mumba to conduct further investigations.

"Mumba was arrested on 25 April in Bulawayo. He is suspected to have committed murder and there are witnesses who claim to have seen him and he has also admitted to have committed the offence.

"As the investigating officer I have not visited the scene of the crime. I'm yet to take the accused person to the scene for indications and I haven't recovered the weapon which was used in committing the offence.

"If he is remanded in custody and is held in prison, I will have difficulty in having access to him as I will be given conditions. I want to conduct these outstanding investigations while the matter is still fresh. I therefore request to be granted an additional 48 hours," he said.

Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda granted the application and said Mumba will be detained under police custody up to today. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Mumba struck the now deceased Michael Moyo (28) with an iron bar last week on Friday at White Farm in Gwanda.

He said Mumba had an altercation with Moyo after he accused him of stealing his gold ore. He said Moyo was admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he died the following day. Chief Insp Ndebele said Mumba was arrested and investigations were underway.

"As police we continue to urge people to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. People should rather find amicable ways to resolve their disputes or engage a third party," he said.

Source - chroncile

Most Popular In 7 Days