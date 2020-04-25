Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi driver makes false theft report

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO commuter omnibus driver was involved in an accident after diverting from his route without his employer's knowledge and abandoned the vehicle at the scene before making a false police report purporting that the kombi had been stolen.

Dennis Sithole (31) of Iminyela appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of deliberately supplying false information to a public official as defined in section 180 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act. He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to June 1 for sentencing.

The prosecutor, Mr Patson Muchingani told the court that on April 24 shortly after 5PM, Sithole was driving his employer's kombi along Solusi road after diverting from his route without the owner's knowledge.

It was, however, not stated in court papers where exactly he was heading. The court heard that along the way, Sithole lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road. Sithole escaped unhurt, but the vehicle's steering rake and control arms were extensively damaged.

The kombi driver then abandoned the car and made a false police report by alleging that it had been stolen as a way of trying to conceal the accident and avoid being quizzed by his employer.

"The accused person abandoned the vehicle at the scene of the accident before he proceeded to Western Commonage Police Station where he made a false police report purporting that the vehicle was stolen outside his yard in an effort to conceal the accident," said Mr Muchingani.

Police carried out investigations and discovered that Sithole had lied leading to his arrest. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo allegedly betrayed his grandfather's trust when he stole a gas stove, cellphone, plates, water glasses, four blankets and other linen all valued at $10 000.

Part of the loot worth $7 500 was recovered. Joseph Jinyika appeared before Mr Mjanja facing theft charges and was remanded to May 29.

The prosecutor, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said sometime in February, the complainant, Mr George Ncube (69) left his house under the custody of his grandson and proceeded to his rural home.

The court heard that upon his return on April 18, Mr Ncube discovered that some of his belongings were missing.

"He reported the matter to the police who conducted investigations leading to the accused person's arrest and subsequent recovery of some of the stolen goods".

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

12 mins ago | 21 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 281 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 354 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 665 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 363 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 1055 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1293 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4794 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1360 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1428 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5696 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5323 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4495 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7588 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8717 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12330 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days