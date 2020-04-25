Kombi driver makes false theft report

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO commuter omnibus driver was involved in an accident after diverting from his route without his employer's knowledge and abandoned the vehicle at the scene before making a false police report purporting that the kombi had been stolen.Dennis Sithole (31) of Iminyela appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of deliberately supplying false information to a public official as defined in section 180 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act. He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to June 1 for sentencing.The prosecutor, Mr Patson Muchingani told the court that on April 24 shortly after 5PM, Sithole was driving his employer's kombi along Solusi road after diverting from his route without the owner's knowledge.It was, however, not stated in court papers where exactly he was heading. The court heard that along the way, Sithole lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road. Sithole escaped unhurt, but the vehicle's steering rake and control arms were extensively damaged.The kombi driver then abandoned the car and made a false police report by alleging that it had been stolen as a way of trying to conceal the accident and avoid being quizzed by his employer."The accused person abandoned the vehicle at the scene of the accident before he proceeded to Western Commonage Police Station where he made a false police report purporting that the vehicle was stolen outside his yard in an effort to conceal the accident," said Mr Muchingani.Police carried out investigations and discovered that Sithole had lied leading to his arrest. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo allegedly betrayed his grandfather's trust when he stole a gas stove, cellphone, plates, water glasses, four blankets and other linen all valued at $10 000.Part of the loot worth $7 500 was recovered. Joseph Jinyika appeared before Mr Mjanja facing theft charges and was remanded to May 29.The prosecutor, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said sometime in February, the complainant, Mr George Ncube (69) left his house under the custody of his grandson and proceeded to his rural home.The court heard that upon his return on April 18, Mr Ncube discovered that some of his belongings were missing."He reported the matter to the police who conducted investigations leading to the accused person's arrest and subsequent recovery of some of the stolen goods".