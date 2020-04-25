Mutsvangwa sends condolences for PJ your DJ

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has joined Zimbabweans in mourning the death of veteran broadcaster Peter Johns, saying his mark on local radio will forever be entrenched in the annals of history.The former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Radio 3 (now Power FM) presenter, known as PJ your DJ or The Radio Driver died on Monday morning at a hospital in the United Kingdom where he was based, after succumbing to three strokes and a heart attack.He was 60 years old.Minister Mutsvangwa, in a condolence message, said she learnt with sadness the death of Peter Johns."On behalf of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, I want to express heartfelt condolences to the Johns family, friends and media fraternity at large during this difficult time. DJ Peter Johns' mark on Zimbabwe's radio will forever be etched in the annals of history. May his soul rest in peace," said Minister Mutsvangwa.Johns joined Radio 3 (now Power FM) in 1981 and acquitted himself brilliantly until he left in 2002.During his career at Radio 3, he pioneered interactive radio and was famous for programmes such as Coca Cola on the Beat and Weekend Love. He later relocated to the United Kingdom, where he pursued studies in digital radio broadcasting and packaging and continued with his passion as a club DJ, internet radio broadcaster and events host.