Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

by newzimbabwe
7 hrs ago | Views
MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa Tuesday took time to remember late founding MDC legislator Learnmore Jongwe describing him as a great tutor in the country's modern political history.

Jongwe, a firebrand student activist who graduated into national politics at a young age, died April 28, 2002.

"This is a sad day in the history of our political life," Chamisa said Tuesday.

"As his name suggested, we drew a lot of lessons from him as we learnt the ups and downs of public life.

"We also learn to serve our country despite coming from a humble background.

"His life also teaches us how tragedy can change both fate and destiny and more importantly we learn that we must always stand still despite the challenges of life."

Chamisa described Jongwe as a "giant in intellect" and a "constitution of charisma".

He said Jongwe was a democratic struggle stalwart and an oasis of love and humility.

"Today is the day that Learnmore Judah Jongwe was born. Continue to Rest in Peace Mukoma Judah, your short illustrious life inspired a generation. We shall complete the change," he added.

Jongwe served as spokesman of Zimbabwe's main opposition party and was found dead in his prison cell after being arrested a month earlier and charged for murdering his wife.

He died at the age of 28.

At the time, MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai (now late) questioned circumstances behind his death arguing that Jongwe had been in good spirits when he met him earlier before his death.

Source - newzimbabwe

