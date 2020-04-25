Loitering of residents irks association

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association has expressed concerns over the alarming levels of people loitering in high density suburbs despite the lockdown decreed by the government.

BPRA Chairman Ambrose Sibindi said it was sad that people in high density suburbs especial at shops are seen loitering and not even observing the social distance."This is in defiance to the lockdown.l think more effort need to be done to residents and all key stakeholders by engaging them about how serious and dangerous this Corona virus is and that casually meddling has a potential danger of spreading the virus like wild fire," he said."This is threat to life and in turn community; civil society and all stakeholder should take an active role in educating the public to remain in doors and also co operating with the police."He said as a word of advise is that that prevention is better than cure let's be patient and remain at home."In the event that something pressing forces on to go out let's protect ourselves by putting on masks observe social distance was our hand regularly with soap using running water and sanitize regularly," he said.