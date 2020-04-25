Prison break backfires for prisoners

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

TWO notorious Guruve prisoners tried to escape from the prison while prison officers were playing draft with other inmates.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts today where the duo Anymore Zitsva (27) and Simbarashe Nyambare (22) appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Mutiro sentenced them to 36 months and conditionally suspended six months.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on April 2 the convicts were in the prison yard serving 44 months and eight months respectively.The duo took advantage of the absent minded prison officers who were playing drafts with other inmates and untired a security fence.They made a hole in the fence and tried to escape Mockias Chirume another inmates rushed to the fence and saw Zitsva's foot and got hold of it while shouting for help.Zitsva was dragged back in the yard and implicated his accomplice.The prosecutor told the court that the convicts have demonstrated an unwillingness to repent .Instead of using their jail term wisely , they resorted to staging a prison break hence a substantial prison term will meet the justice of the case.