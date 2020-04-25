Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
NURSES at Marondera Provincial Hospital have defied government's directive to cancel flexi hours.

On Monday, the nurses held a meeting at the institution where it was resolved that they will honour the bipartite negotiating forum agreement that was passed early this year.

However, in a memo dated April 20 and signed by the provincial medical director (PMD) Simukai Zizhou, government cancelled the arrangement and ordered all nurses to report back to work.

Government claimed that there was need for enough manpower to deal with a possible increase in COVID-19 cases, hence the cancellation of flexi hours.

When NewsDay visited the hospital, nurses were gathered in the foyer to discuss the way forward before they agreed to ignore the directive while others proposed an industrial action.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association boss Enoch Dongo confirmed the nurses' meeting and said they would not honour the directive.

"They met, they are now back at work after some discussion. We are not going to allow the PMD to change what was agreed before. He has no mandate, it is beyond him to cancel the flexible working hours. It is a baby of the bipartite negotiating forum, we discussed and agreed with the employer and we have a collective bargaining agreement with the government, which is a legal document that cannot be cancelled at that level," he said.

Their agreement with government was that nurses would work two days a week after they had complained of poor salaries.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

11 mins ago | 20 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 278 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 352 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 661 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 360 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

1 hr ago | 470 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1414 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3085 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4789 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1427 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5694 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5323 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4495 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7586 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8716 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12328 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days