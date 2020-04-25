COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT yesterday conducted mass testing of health workers and patients at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a malaria patient later tested positive for COVID-19.An unidentified patient admitted to the hospital for malaria treatment on Monday tested positive to COVID-19 after being tested as part of government's mandatory testing of health workers and patients at public health facilities."As part of the mandatory testing of frontline staff and admitted patients, a COVID-19 positive case, which had been admitted for management of slide positive malaria, was identified on April 24,2020 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals," the hospital said in a statement.The patient, the hospital said, had responded positively to the malaria treatment and was due for discharge, when a COVID-19 test confirmed that he/she was positive to the deadly virus, which has killed over 212 000 people and infected over three million people globally.Zimbabwe has 32 cases and four deaths, although most people believe there figures could be more if the country had been conducting robust testing."Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is going to ensure continued isolation of the confirmed case in his private room while awaiting for discharge formalities and recovery at home where he will be followed up," the statement added."Exposed staff (and patients) will be counselled, tested and managed accordingly."The hospital said it would up its efforts to guarantee the safety of health workers at the institution and also ensure that the frontline healthcare workers who were in contact with the patient were safe.To ensure the safety of other patients, the hospital said, all others who came into contact with the COVID-19 positive patient or shared same facilities, including medical and support staff at Parirenyatwa, would undergo testing and isolation.The mass tests followed a similar exercise carried out in Mhondoro's Chitemere village last week after 82-year-old Gogo Nguni succumbed to the virus.