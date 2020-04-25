Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MEMBER of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council, businessman and preacher Shingi Munyeza, has attacked the country's "inept" leadership, accusing it of presiding over "a country living in squalor" 40 years into independence from British colonial rule.In a video that went viral on social media platforms on Monday, Munyeza said Zimbabwe needed to dismantle "strongholds" that have kept the country enslaved."Before we had COVID-19, our economy was already on its belly, suffering from hyperinflation, lack of productivity, food insecurity caused by drought and bad policy framework, policy inconsistency across the board and unprecedented corruption, a death of leadership," he said.Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic nightmare in a decade, characterised by hyperinflation, shortage of goods and foreign currency, compounded by a political storm that has continued to brew since the July 30, 2018 controversial elections won by Mnangagwa.The election results have been disputed by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly lost to the Zanu-PF leader. There have been calls for dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa to try to resolve the political and economic crisis in the country.But Munyeza said the country needed to take a new turn after this COVID-19 storm, a turn to do away with the stronghold that has kept the nation captive."After the storm, we need to make a turn, but the turn has to assist us to deal with the stronghold of our time, the stranglehold of Zimbabwe," Munyeza said."We have gone for 40 years, we have done everything we have done for the 40 years, look at where we are. Nations have tried to help us, we have tried to help ourselves, but still, look at where we are."There is definitely a stronghold in our nation that needs to be delivered, post this storm. We need to deal with something bigger. Zimbabwe cannot continue on this squalor behaviour."Munyeza's plainspoken sermon set the social media alight on Monday, forcing Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba to hit back on Twitter: "Like I keep telling people, nothing is easier than crafting a homily!! If it wasn't so, the Good Samaritan would have been the best economist!!!!".