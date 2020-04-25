Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Teachers have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding Personal Protective Equipment for teachers and learners as part of conditions for re-opening of schools.According to the submissions from both ZIMTA and PTUZ, there should be adequate test kits for all schools no matter how remote the schools are from urban centres. They also called for lowering of the high teacher-pupil ratio. Zimta wants internet access in remote areas so that e-learning can be accessed by all.Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, yesterday said schools should reopen when it is safe for pupils and teachers and in the meantime e-learning needs to be tailored so that children can benefit.She felt that e-learning needed to be available regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic, to help children who find it difficult or impossible to attend school. Her committee was engaging the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the appropriate time to reopen schools for the second term, with the gazetted date being the second week of May.