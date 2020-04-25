Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces the tough choice of balancing the health of the populace against the country's economic interest when he reviews the current national lockdown this week.Players in the health sector do not want the lockdown relaxed but economists have warned that the economic crisis would worsen if the President does not significantly relax the regulations.Senior Hospital Doctors Association of Zimbabwe secretary general Arron Musara said that because Government had not met the target of the number of people to test, an extension of the lockdown would be the only way to go.