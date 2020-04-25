Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former MDC leader Obert Gutu has heaped praises on Professor Jonathan Moyo applauding him for the transformation that he introduced at national broadcaster ZBC.Moyo is credited for the 75% local content which unearthed a lot of local artists who were not getting airplay.Said Gutu, "One of the very few things that I applaud Professor Jonathan Moyo for doing was his concerted effort to introduce local content in our radio stations. It was embarrassing to have the then Radio 3 sounding more like a music station in Manhattan, New York, or a radio station in London, UK."One Twitter user asked:"What stopped him (Moyo) from starting another station for people like you and leave that station for those who enjoyed it. People have a right to choose don't they. Why disturb those existing stations and in the process infringing on other people's choices?"The question ignited Moyo who said, "On the face of it, your question is well taken. But the fact, not acknowledged in this interesting debate, is that we were working with a finite frequency spectrum under the ITU, which had four national radio frequencies; all allocated. There was no frequency for a new station!"Just get your political party, whatever it is, or just form your own party and scrap the 75% local policy content; bring back the old Radio 3 format and put 75% foreign content policy on national broadcasting platforms. Just go ahead and do that and stop making stupid noise here!"Moyo further refuted statements raised by other users that ZBC News was thebe last watch program because people preferred DSTV."People watch both ZBCTV & DSTV. ZBC news on TV has been a most watched programme for many years. DSTV was not banned and the issue has never been either you watch ZBCTV or DSTV. You would have a point if DSTV had been banned. Anyone can have both. In fact DSTV carries ZBCTV!"