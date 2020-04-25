Latest News Editor's Choice


George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba engaged in a nasty Twar with former Herald Editor Tichaona Zindoga on Wednesday.

The exchange of words started when Zindoga posted on Twitter that a South African government was looking for the Twitter handle of Zimbabwe's Chief Spokesperson.

"The thing I feared the most has come to pass...here is a colleague from SA's Government Communications Information Service asking. Have had the indignity of announcing that @edmnangagwa spokesperson is called @Jamwanda2 and has profile of an indecent-looking as his pic."

Charamba responded telling Zindonga that he was too low to speak on any matters regarding the Presidency.
"Why would he ask from a person like you so outside and so far away from Govt??? and why would you do anything for me, given the vast distance and differences of opinion between us? So, lower down your bother by ignoring the request. The South African Ambassador is in post & knows me!!"

"You are just a civil servant Mister, albeit one occupying an important office of Presidential Spokesperson. Why should it elude you that journalists ask for contacts within their network? The burden to provide the same fell on me, today!" Zindoga lashed back.



Source - Byo24News

