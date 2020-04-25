Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
A constitutional law expert, Kucaca Phulu, says the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo breached the country's Public Health Act, by failing to provide resources meant to beef up infectious diseases hospitals across the country.

The Public Health Act (Chapter 15:17) is administered by the Minister of Health of Child Care who is responsible for the health of the population by protecting, promoting, improving and maintaining public health.

According to the law, the health minister, must equitably prioritise and allocate resources to the country's health services provided by the state.

Due to lack of adequate resources, the government has over time, not fully resourced the country's hospitals nor properly remunerated health workers.

But Phulu, a Member of Parliament for Nkulumane Constituency, said failure to provide resources to infectious disease hospitals is a breach of the law.  

Phulu's remarks come on the backdrop of the fight against COVID-19 where he noted that the government was supposed to have reacted fast to contain and even blunt the impact of coronavirus as per Sections 66, 67 and 68 of the Public Health Act.

In an interview with CITE on the sidelines of a donation held at Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital Tuesday, Phulu said although it was good that both the public and private sector were scrambling to respond to the fight against COVID-19, the government had been slow to act on making sure infectious diseases hospitals in the country were well equipped.

"We are at Thorngrove, we are seeing the rehabilitation of the road and renovations due to COVID-19 and that pleases us because this is a good development. Anyone will be pleased to see the work being done here but we must take cognisance of this fact – if you go to the Public Health Act, the minister of health must make sure each local authority has an infectious diseases hospital," he said.

"It's a requirement in terms of the Public Health Act and that is why Bulawayo has Thorngrove, Harare has Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital and so forth."

But, the law expert lamented that the minister has not been allocating funds to the hospitals.

"It's a requirement that the minister provides these local authorities with funds but for all these years they have not been doing so, this is why we are finding ourselves in this a situation," said Phulu, who is also the MDC Secretary for Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs.

He highlighted that lack of such action by the state was "a consistent and repeated breach of the Public Health Act, so when this fight against COVID is over we must make sure they continue assisting and making sure these hospitals are running and functioning."

"It's dangerous to stay without an infectious diseases hospital that is not up to scratch. This must be a lesson to us," Phulu said.

Institutions such as Thorngrove are ideal facilities especially in the emergence of COVID-19, as these are hospitals where patients are quarantined and treated to avoid spreading the disease to others.

However, worldwide, health experts said over the years, countries either destroyed or revamped their infectious hospitals as they moved to cater for other conditions such as non-communicable diseases.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

5 hrs ago | 1615 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds fully accounted for

6 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

6 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

8 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Stanbic joins the fight against COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 726 Views

RBZ denies raiding foreign currency accounts

9 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Malawi court bars virus lockdown

10 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Zimbabwean man saved by his HIV+ status from UK deportation

10 hrs ago | 3138 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans demolishing of vending stalls and tuckshops

10 hrs ago | 2282 Views

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

11 hrs ago | 5029 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

12 hrs ago | 3162 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

12 hrs ago | 1237 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

12 hrs ago | 3719 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

13 hrs ago | 1509 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

13 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

13 hrs ago | 3830 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

14 hrs ago | 2225 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

14 hrs ago | 2471 Views

More than just a dream

15 hrs ago | 972 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

15 hrs ago | 822 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

15 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

16 hrs ago | 5251 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

17 hrs ago | 8691 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2449 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

18 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

18 hrs ago | 5145 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

18 hrs ago | 1953 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

18 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

18 hrs ago | 655 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

18 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

18 hrs ago | 883 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

18 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

18 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

18 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

18 hrs ago | 989 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

18 hrs ago | 503 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

18 hrs ago | 544 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 489 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

18 hrs ago | 604 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

18 hrs ago | 1175 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

18 hrs ago | 676 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1280 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

19 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days