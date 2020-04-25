Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 secs ago | Views
South Africa has announced that pupils might be going back to school in May. The neighboring country's Basic Education Department Director-General, Mathanzima Mweli told journalists at a media briefing that schooling might resume on May 6, depending on the decision of Education Minister, Angie Motshekga.

Said Mweli, "The school calendar for 2020 will be adjusted to have schools open on May 4, 2020 for teachers and May 6 for learners. The grades will be phased-in starting with Grade 7 and 12. The lost school days will be recovered by shortening the June holidays to five days and the September holidays to a long weekend in order to make up these days. The fourth term will also be lengthened to close on 9 December for learners and 11 December for teachers."


South Africans took to social media to condemn the move by the Ministry. They said the government is being insensitive by opening schools during the height of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has infected close to 5 000 people.

Mweli said all the schools that do not meet the set guidelines by the department will not be allowed to reopen.

"We will have to prove that indeed schools are safe. And I must say that any schools that do not meet the requirements…we will be ticking boxes of the requirements and the school governing bodies and the school management team will be part of that, such schools will not be allowed to form part of the schools that will be reopening."




Source - Byo24News/ SABC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

57 mins ago | 234 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

57 mins ago | 292 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

58 mins ago | 548 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 295 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

1 hr ago | 731 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 972 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1245 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 755 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4681 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1333 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1408 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 602 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

6 hrs ago | 932 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

6 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 1003 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

8 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5658 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5068 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

18 hrs ago | 5316 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

18 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7566 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8664 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12303 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days