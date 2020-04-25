South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

How do I justify to my kids that they should go to school but daddy stays inside the house. Pls think this things through before telling parents that kids should go to school. — Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) April 29, 2020

South Africa has announced that pupils might be going back to school in May. The neighboring country's Basic Education Department Director-General, Mathanzima Mweli told journalists at a media briefing that schooling might resume on May 6, depending on the decision of Education Minister, Angie Motshekga.Said Mweli, "The school calendar for 2020 will be adjusted to have schools open on May 4, 2020 for teachers and May 6 for learners. The grades will be phased-in starting with Grade 7 and 12. The lost school days will be recovered by shortening the June holidays to five days and the September holidays to a long weekend in order to make up these days. The fourth term will also be lengthened to close on 9 December for learners and 11 December for teachers."South Africans took to social media to condemn the move by the Ministry. They said the government is being insensitive by opening schools during the height of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has infected close to 5 000 people.Mweli said all the schools that do not meet the set guidelines by the department will not be allowed to reopen."We will have to prove that indeed schools are safe. And I must say that any schools that do not meet the requirements…we will be ticking boxes of the requirements and the school governing bodies and the school management team will be part of that, such schools will not be allowed to form part of the schools that will be reopening."