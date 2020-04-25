'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton' Member": of Parliament Temba Mliswa has sensationally claimed that Police Boss Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has in the recent past crashed two official vehicles and had them replaced.Mliswa who is currently under investigation for criminal abuse of office said, "Whilst on the subject of police persecution…why do we continue to see situations where obscene amounts are spent at the top? I'm reliably informed Matanga has crashed at least 2 top of the range cars, both times replaced and yet police stations don't have cars to attend to crimes."I was under the impression that inebriation isn't encouraged but then again who am I? Now that @matandamoyo and @ZACConline has announced there are 1,000+ cases involving police corruptly allowing people through checkpoints during lockdown for a bribe will she be arrested too?":Mliswa added that he anticipating Matanga will not follow the ways of his former Boss General Augustine Chihuri who skipped the country after the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's rule."I've in the past declared Chihuri's corrupt tendencies which permeated through the force. We haven't forgotten how the motoring public was terrorised on the roads or of the many schemes that were established to siphon money."We'd have hoped that Matanga as the Deputy Sheriff wouldn't carry over these traits from his predecessor upon taking the reigns. However, it would appear to be a false hope. As the head of the force can he be exonerated from what is happening every day? Ushe madzoro"It's about time we took stock of every institution & it's leader for confidence in security, not only for @edmnangagwa but for the country. JOC must focus on being united, it's divided, those with a soft spot for the former Pres & those for the current. My prayer is that they find themselves & work together for the good of the country. Anyway we have more pressing problems in the country as we fight to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.":Mliswa said.