BREAKING: High Court bans demolishing of vending stalls and tuckshops
10 hrs ago | Views
The High Court Judge Justice Munangati-Manongwa has ordered that demolitions of tuckshops and vending stalls happening in Chitungwiza and Epworth be stopped as they are unlawful and unprocedural.
The application was filed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of informal traders and residents who sought to stop the local and central government from demolishing their vending stalls and tuckshops across the country
ZLHR said it believes this ban should serve as a warning to the rest of all councils that demolitions will have repercussions on them.
This is a developing story…
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders demolitions to be stopped in Chitungwiza&Epworth as they are unlawful&unprocedural. @ZLHRLawyers believes this ban should serve as a warning to the rest of all councils that demolitions will have repercussions on them. @cohsunshinecity @263Chat— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) April 29, 2020
