Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
Telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa has been ranked by CrowdTangle as the most influential businessperson on Facebook.

The list includes Mark Zuckerberg who is number 2, Richard Branson who is number 6 and Bill Gates who is listed as number 7.

CrowdTangle is a tool that helps publishers identify great stories, measure social performance, and identify influencers. It's used by newspapers, television stations, digital media outlets, investigative journalists, entertainment companies, sports teams and nonprofits all over the world.


Facebook purchased CrowdTangle in 2016.
Masiyiwa is the chairman and founder of Econet Wireless, a leading Pan-African mobile telecom company and has operations across Africa, UK, the US, Latin America, United Arab Emirates, China, and New Zealand. Strive Masiyiwa has business interests in renewable energy, financial services, media, and hospitality.

Masiyiwa holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wales. In addition, he has an honorary doctorate from Morehouse College for his humanitarian work and philanthropy. Strive Masiyiwa is married to Tsitsi Masiyiwa (an African philanthropist and social entrepreneur) and they have 6 children.




Source - Byo24News

