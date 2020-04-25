Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A 21-YEAR -OLD Shamva man was arraigned before a Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati today facing a rape charge.

The suspect (name withhold) was remanded in custody to June 16.The state led by Vincent Marunya alleged on April 7 around midday at Mudanda village,Shamva the complaint went to pick his niece on the pretext that she assists his wife to cut grass in the bush.While on their way the suspect grabbed the complanaint's hand, tackled her and raped her once.The complaint shouted for help but no one heard her.The matter came to light through tip off from social welfare leading to the arrest of the accused.