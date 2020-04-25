Latest News Editor's Choice


SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5 350, which is an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday.

"This is the highest number of cases in a 24 hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement on Wednesday evening.

While this is well noted, he added that the interpretation of the rate of spread is more reasonably assessed by studying trends over time.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 197 127, of which 11 630 were done in the last 24 hours.

"This is the highest number of tests done in a 24 hour period, representing a 66% percent increase relative to the previous day's tally."

The 10 deaths were recorded in Gauteng, Western Cape, KZN and Eastern Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 103.

Source - news24

