Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kariba levels continue to rise

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FLOWS into Lake Kariba are steadily increasing, with a second flood wave in the Zambezi River now starting to drop over the Victoria Falls.

This second flood wave has started flowing into Lake Kariba, resulting in an outward expansion of the shoreline by between a metre and two within 24 hours in some areas in recent days.

The flows are better than expected, with earlier simulations anticipating that the lake levels will have about 23 percent of usable storage capacity for power generation, but instead the first wave of flood waters gave 26 percent.

Most of the water cascading over the Victoria Falls and flowing into Lake Kariba comes from rainfall in south-east Angola, with rain in western Zambia being the next largest contributor.

Flows from Zimbabwean and southern Zambian rivers make only a modest contribution. Thus the Chavuma Gorge station, upstream of the Barotse floodplain, gives good early warning of better flows..

The rising levels are already seeing the shoreline at the lake, which had retreated by up to a kilometre in some areas, now crawling back and submerging old lake beds. The Zambezi River has two peaks in a normal season, with the second peak now being recorded.

On Monday, flows recorded at the Victoria Falls were at 4 358 cubic metres per second after dropping to around 3 700 cubic metres a second in mid-April. Downstream, lake levels in Kariba increased by about 70cm, a good rise, but still around 1,1m below the level this time last year when the lake held about 34 percent of the power water.

Only the top level of the lake can be used in the power stations, which generate electricity by letting water fall down tunnels to turbines. Levels had dropped to eight percent of usable storage at the end of 2019 raising fears that the Kariba South and North bank power stations would be reduced to using just what was flowing into the lake each day during the lowest flow period. However, increased rainfall in the second half of the 2019-20 season have seen flows above higher than the 10-year average.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the Zambezi River, Lake Kariba and related infrastructure on behalf of Zimbabwe and Zambia, has noted that despite the greater flows, the levels are still below those of last year when the lake still held reserves from previous good seasons, reserves that were largely exhausted as a bad drought hit the whole upper catchment.

The authority has ruled out any upward variation of the 22 billion cubic metres allocated for power generation for Zambia and Zimbabwe for 2020. This will put a cap on power generation to an average of 500MW of power shared equally at 275MW at each station, although the two power stations have flexibility in using their ration by generating above the required average at peak periods and then cutting back significantly to below that average in the middle of the night.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

2 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

54 mins ago | 198 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

3 hrs ago | 1364 Views

BVTA director fight back criticism over vendors relief funds

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

4 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Lockdown stalls grain imports

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

4 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

4 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Bulawayo council nurses threaten strike over unpaid salaries

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ignorance, fear fuelling COVID-19 stigma

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

4 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

4 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Covid-19 testing expands to local clinics

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

4 hrs ago | 689 Views

Sport not likely before August, says govt

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Domestic football calendar could switch by default

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

RBZ reviews forex priority list

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa says priority is lives over economy

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

12 hrs ago | 1826 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

15 hrs ago | 4058 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

15 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds fully accounted for

16 hrs ago | 4133 Views

Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

18 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Stanbic joins the fight against COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 865 Views

RBZ denies raiding foreign currency accounts

19 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Malawi court bars virus lockdown

19 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Zimbabwean man saved by his HIV+ status from UK deportation

19 hrs ago | 3832 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans demolishing of vending stalls and tuckshops

20 hrs ago | 2953 Views

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

21 hrs ago | 6096 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

21 hrs ago | 3734 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

22 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

22 hrs ago | 1923 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

22 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

22 hrs ago | 1692 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

22 hrs ago | 1842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days