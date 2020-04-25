Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling an assortment of groceries worth R83 446 from South Africa.The pair's vehicles were impounded by police while the groceries were confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra). National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the pair."On April 25, police in Beitbridge, who were targeting smugglers along Limpopo River, intercepted two motor vehicles - a Toyota Dyna and a Toyota Hiace - near Panda Mine 2," he said."The vehicles were coming from Limpopo River loaded with smuggled goods mainly groceries with a total value of R83 446,21. Tawanda Nyakuripa and Motion Nyekete (both aged 30) were arrested, their vehicles impounded while the smuggled goods were seized by Zimra officials."Asst Comm Nyathi said in a separate incident, an assortment of skin lightening creams smuggled from Zambia was intercepted at a roadblock along the Chirundu–Harare Road. Tichaona Kakupo (44) was arrested at the roadblock and the goods handed over to Zimra officials.Last week, police arrested Trust Munekwa (42) at Beitbridge Airstrip on allegations of smuggling goods into the country from South Africa. The vehicle he was using was impounded by police while the goods were seized by Zimra.Cases of smuggling are rampant at border posts linking Zimbabwe to its neighbours.Since the beginning of the year, goods worth millions of dollars were seized by Zimra with the owners being made to pay customs duty.