Covid-19 testing expands to local clinics

by Staff reporter
MORE health centres in Bulawayo and Harare, including clinics, have started Rapid Diagnosis Tests (RDT) for Covid-19, a programme that will be spread to all provinces.

The RDT is done to screen Covid-19 cases. If the specimen is positive, it is then referred to Harare or Bulawayo for a confirmation test known as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

As of yesterday afternoon, the country had recorded 33 positive cases, five recoveries and four deaths.

Covid-19 tests were initially being done in Harare before testing started to be conducted at Mpilo Central Hospital on July 12.

Testing and contact tracing are some of the key factors in stopping the spread of Covid-19. Bulawayo has 10 Covid-19 positive cases and all of them are now being managed at home. According to health officials, all patients are stable and doing well.

Health care workers are making follow up visits to ensure that self-isolation protocols are adhered to. In an interview, Ministry of Health and Child Care permanent secretary, Dr Agnes Mahomva said the Covid-19 tests have started and are going to be expanded to other provinces.

"We have started in Bulawayo and Harare because this is where there are a lot of people. There are other places in the country that have been identified for us to roll out the programme.

"However, the programme has already started in many places around the country as we have trained health workers including members of the security services," said Dr Mahomva.

Acting Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo promised to give more details on the Bulawayo testing centres but could not be reached for comment last night. However, during a press conference on Tuesday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said testing for Covid-19 will also be conducted at local clinics.

"Rapid response teams have been set up at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals bringing to seven, all the rapid results testing centres. "This should see scaling up of testing and will result in more people being tested for Covid-19 and eventually, testing should be done at all clinics in the province," she said.

As of early yesterday, Bulawayo had gone for two weeks without recording new Covid-19 positive cases.

The city first recorded a positive case on April 8 and by April 15 the cases had risen to 10. Five of the cases were recorded in a single day on April 15, a time when Bulawayo had the most cases in the country followed by Harare which then had eight cases.

Source - the herald

