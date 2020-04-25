Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
SENIOR police officer stationed in Nyabira, 34km north-west of Harare, is reportedly battling for life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after he was shot in the back on Monday night after being found stealing maize cobs at Gwebi College of Agriculture.

Assistant Inspector Calisto Mutero (40), stationed at Nyabira Police Station as officer-in-charge of administration, his son and general worker, both juveniles, were reportedly stealing from a piece of land leased by the college to commercial farmer Swan Johannes Daniel of Mt Pleasant in Harare.

At the time of the shooting, Mutero was reportedly off sick.

According to a leaked police memo, Mutero and the two went to the farm at around 7pm to allegedly steal fresh maize cobs and were intercepted by a security guard.

The guard reportedly fired a warning shot and the accused persons ran towards their getaway car.

"when he saw the accused opening the vehicle door, he fired a shot towards the vehicle intending to hit the front tyre, but hit the accused in the back," the memo reads.

After shooting, the guard reported the incident to the farm manager, Stephen Shambare, but they found Mutero and accomplices gone. Mutero's vehicle was found parked about a kilometre from the scene and the driver's window shattered.

On April 27, detectives from Manyame district headquarters Criminal Investigations Department revisited the scene, leading to the arrest of Mutero's son who admitted to the theft and implicated his father.
Mutero is still admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Source - newsday

