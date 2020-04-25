Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday hinted strongly that he would extend the lockdown beyond this Sunday to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, saying his priority was to save lives.

Zimbabwe has been in lockdown since March 30, which Mnangagwa extended on April 19 to May 3 but yesterday said he would rather "err on the side of caution than on the side of carelessness."

The country has recorded 32 cases of coronavirus infections with four deaths from just over 6 000 tests. Medical personnel have said testing remained too low to give an accurate picture of the situation in the country but acknowledge that an extended lockdown would hurt the already faltering economy.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Zimbabwe's economy will shrink by 7,4% this year as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, after contracting by 7,5% last year.

But speaking to journalists at State House after receiving donations towards the fight against COVID-109 from businesses yesterday, Mnangagwa said the "economy could always be addressed later."

"We had the first lockdown, which I extended by 14 days. When you came, I was thinking about what happens after the lockdown ends," Mnangagwa said.

"We had been with this challenge, what do we do, balancing the need for economic growth and saving the lives of the people? I came to the conclusion that if citizens die, if our people die, we cannot resuscitate them. The economy can die, it can be resuscitated now or in the future, as long as people are alive."

He added: "There can always be conferences on how we can resuscitate our economy, but I have never seen a conference where people will be discussing how they could resuscitate the dead. So, our bias is towards preservation of life."

Zimbabwe, which was already experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade, has been struggling to respond to the crisis, with government failing to buy personal protective equipment for its medical personnel in the frontline and to provide a relief stimulus package to industry and vulnerable groups.

Its struggle illustrates the problems faced by African governments in balancing their response to the worst public health crisis in over a century and keeping fragile economies alive. West African nation Ghana lifted the lockdown in the capital Accra and the second biggest city of Kumasi but a week later, last Sunday, reported a record 271 new COVID-19 cases in the two cities in one day.

"The primary objective is to give priority to saving life. I have been studying the events worldwide, how governments handled the pandemic, some border on the lines of carelessness, some on overcautiousness. So, we must find a way, and in my view, to err on the side of caution than err on the side of carelessness."

Mnangagwa is, however, expected to open more areas of the economy next week while gatherings would remain barred and borders closed.

He admitted the country has a weak health system and that a full-blown outbreak would wipe out the entire population, hence the need to "prevent" through World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines such as lockdowns.

"When the pandemic began to spread to Europe and crossed the Atlantic Ocean into America, we began to see cases of the pandemic surfacing on the African content. So, across the board, African leaders began to react, those with the resources applied them to mitigate against the attack by the pandemic.

"We, here in Zimbabwe, with the burden of sanctions, the realisation that we have a very weak economy, a less-developed economy, a less-developed healthcare system, we felt that the pandemic would find joy in a country like ours and ravage our population. "But we said we will not take the blow lying down. Let us stand up and mobilise ourselves, let us appeal to friends, but most importantly, our own
Zimbabweans."

He added:"We said, let us close ranks, let us observe the guidelines provided by the WHO. Some of the guidelines to mitigate against the spread of the virus are lockdowns, social distancing, hygiene, washing hands and so on. So social distancing does not cost money, it only costs the energy to walk away from the other."

Mnangagwa received 60 tonnes of mealie-meal and 10 tonnes of green bar soap from Gain Wholesalers, linen worth $600 000 from hotelier Africa Sun.

The Rainbow Tourism Group also donated linen worth $200 000 while Chinese State-owned automotive manufacturer FAW Zimbabwe donated a tractor and boom sprayer among other items.

Other entities that also donated include Cottco, Coverlink, and the Indian Embassy, which pledged rice as well as medical drugs running into millions of dollars.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

2 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

54 mins ago | 198 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

3 hrs ago | 1364 Views

BVTA director fight back criticism over vendors relief funds

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

4 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Lockdown stalls grain imports

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

4 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Bulawayo council nurses threaten strike over unpaid salaries

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ignorance, fear fuelling COVID-19 stigma

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

4 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

4 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Covid-19 testing expands to local clinics

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

4 hrs ago | 689 Views

Sport not likely before August, says govt

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

4 hrs ago | 741 Views

Domestic football calendar could switch by default

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

RBZ reviews forex priority list

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa says priority is lives over economy

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

12 hrs ago | 1826 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

15 hrs ago | 4058 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

15 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds fully accounted for

16 hrs ago | 4133 Views

Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

18 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Stanbic joins the fight against COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 865 Views

RBZ denies raiding foreign currency accounts

19 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Malawi court bars virus lockdown

19 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Zimbabwean man saved by his HIV+ status from UK deportation

19 hrs ago | 3832 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans demolishing of vending stalls and tuckshops

20 hrs ago | 2953 Views

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

21 hrs ago | 6096 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

21 hrs ago | 3734 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

22 hrs ago | 1394 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

22 hrs ago | 1923 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

22 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

22 hrs ago | 1692 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

22 hrs ago | 1842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days