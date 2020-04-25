News / National
Lockdown stalls grain imports
The current lockdown has stalled the importation of grain, a development which is now affecting vulnerable families in rural areas.
Labour and Social Welfare deputy minister Lovemore Matuke said the country imports 80% of its grain but lockdown in different countries had affected imports.
Another report in the paper says that subsidised mealie-meal shortages are set to worsen following the increase in the maize producer price.
