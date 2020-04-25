Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

News / National

by Staff reporter





Meanwhile, the Health and Child Care Minister, Obadiah Moyo, says that Government has put in place a system where it will be able to test at least 2 000 samples per day as the ministry has now received PPE which enabled officials to go and test for the coronavirus.



He said that teams had been trained and will continue to train others so that there are more samplers.



Government, through the Ministry of Information, has also said that it would be testing its workers and their families including their security agents, as part of efforts to combat the disease in the country.



There fears that the rural areas could become the epicenter of the disease due to Government's delays in equipping rural hospitals.





Zimbabwe now has 40 positives cases of the coronavirus after recording eight new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.According to the Ministry of Health update 355 tests were done yesterday across the country with six Harare cases turning out positive.The other two cases were done on Tuesday and are both from Bulawayo. This brings the number of Bulawayo cases to 12 and Harare cases to 19 and the country's total to 40.