News / National
Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe now has 40 positives cases of the coronavirus after recording eight new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the Ministry of Health update 355 tests were done yesterday across the country with six Harare cases turning out positive.
The other two cases were done on Tuesday and are both from Bulawayo. This brings the number of Bulawayo cases to 12 and Harare cases to 19 and the country's total to 40.
According to the Ministry of Health update 355 tests were done yesterday across the country with six Harare cases turning out positive.
The other two cases were done on Tuesday and are both from Bulawayo. This brings the number of Bulawayo cases to 12 and Harare cases to 19 and the country's total to 40.
Source - Daily News