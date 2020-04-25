Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

by Staff reporter
Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo says that Government has put in place a system where it will be able to test at least 2 000 samples per day as the ministry has now received PPE which enabled officials to go and test for the coronavirus.

He said that teams had been trained and will continue to train others so that there are more samplers.

Government, through the Ministry of Information, has also said that it would be testing its workers and their families including their security agents, as part of efforts to combat the disease in the country.

There are now fears that the rural areas could become the epicenter of the disease due to Government's delays in equipping rural hospitals.

