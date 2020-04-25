Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Registrar-General's Office will serve clients seeking non-urgent passports in alphabetical order using their surnames on specific days.Passport seekers with surnames between A-F will be served on Mondays, G-L on Tuesday, M on Wednesday, N-S Thursdays and the remaining T-Z will be assisted on Friday's.The arrangement also applies to collections.According to RG Clemence Masango applicants paying in foreign currency are exempted from the schedule.