Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order
The Registrar-General's Office will serve clients seeking non-urgent passports in alphabetical order using their surnames on specific days.
Passport seekers with surnames between A-F will be served on Mondays, G-L on Tuesday, M on Wednesday, N-S Thursdays and the remaining T-Z will be assisted on Friday's.
The arrangement also applies to collections.
According to RG Clemence Masango applicants paying in foreign currency are exempted from the schedule.
Source - Daily News