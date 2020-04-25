Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases have reached 40 after the government conducted 355 tests on Wednesday giving a total of 7 642 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo were negative for COVID-19. Of the PCR tests done in Harare today, six were positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry further gave a narration of cases 33 and 34.

Case 33 is a 70 year old male resident of Bulawayo, who returned from the United Kingdom on 18 March 2020, He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case #14. Currently, he is stable, with mild disease.

Case #34 is a 27-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, with no recent history of travel. He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case 433. Currently, he is also stable, with mild disease.

Both cases are recovering under self-isolation at home.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days