Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40
Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases have reached 40 after the government conducted 355 tests on Wednesday giving a total of 7 642 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.
According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo were negative for COVID-19. Of the PCR tests done in Harare today, six were positive for COVID-19.
The Ministry further gave a narration of cases 33 and 34.
Case 33 is a 70 year old male resident of Bulawayo, who returned from the United Kingdom on 18 March 2020, He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case #14. Currently, he is stable, with mild disease.
Case #34 is a 27-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, with no recent history of travel. He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case 433. Currently, he is also stable, with mild disease.
Both cases are recovering under self-isolation at home.
