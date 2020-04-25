Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Late President Robert Mugabe's son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe say MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is one of the most influential persons on social media.In a Twitter post on Thursday, Chatunga said if anyone wants to bring trouble to themselves they must insult Chamisa or music icon Winky D."Wanzira Chamisa kana Winky D kana uchida kuona kuti upenyu hwako hwepa Sosho media hunounyana seshizha rabva pana mai varo." Chatunga wrote in Shona language.The tweet reached Chamsia who acknowledged it by retweeting itwith a caption, "Oh this one is another level!!"On the eve on the 2018 elections, the late Mugabe said he could not vote for those who tormented him, implored Zimbabweans to vote for Chamisa to return the country to legality, democracy and constitutionality."I won't vote for people who have tormented me. I'll make my choice among the other 22," said Mugabe. "Let them (Zimbabweans) decide. There should be a big no to guns. Never again experience a situation where the army is used to thrust one man (Mnangagwa) into power."