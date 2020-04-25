Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Courtesy of Caxton media
Tens of thousands of undocumented foreigners in South Africa received food parcels from different benefactors on Wednesday.

According to Caxton Media  residents of Mooiplaas and Spruit, informal settlements benefitted from the donations availed by the Tshwane Muslim Community, the Sutherland Ridge, Ikon Park and Westhills business communities.

Out of the thousands number of people that turned out only 8 000 people received the food hampers were made up for families who are in desperate need of food.

The queue of people was about 3km long.

Anti-crime Islamic activist Yusuf Abramjee was quoted by     South African media saying, "We thank all the role-players and the community for the joint effort. The need for food is massive."

A majority of foreigners in the area are from Zimbabwe, Somalia, Nigeria, Malawi and Cameroon.

Undocumented foreigners are not part of those who are receiving assistance from the South African government.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Call for completion of Bindura Covid-19 centre

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Crunch time for Mnangagwa's jittery govt

15 mins ago | 43 Views

MDC imbroglio devastating for opposition

16 mins ago | 33 Views

Imara warning shots on Zimdollar assets

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Covid-19 pandemic hits global remittances

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Zim artiste shines in Australia

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws algorithm farce

17 mins ago | 19 Views

Reinstate ZJC children's literature in English

18 mins ago | 11 Views

RBZ puts senior officials under corruption probe

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe firms reel under currency volatility

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Lockdown should now be lifted, says CZI

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

30 mins ago | 80 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

3 hrs ago | 1542 Views

BVTA director fight back criticism over vendors relief funds

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

4 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

4 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Lockdown stalls grain imports

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

4 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

4 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Bulawayo council nurses threaten strike over unpaid salaries

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

Ignorance, fear fuelling COVID-19 stigma

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

5 hrs ago | 823 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

5 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Covid-19 testing expands to local clinics

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

5 hrs ago | 720 Views

Sport not likely before August, says govt

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

5 hrs ago | 687 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Domestic football calendar could switch by default

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

RBZ reviews forex priority list

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa says priority is lives over economy

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

12 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

12 hrs ago | 1836 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

15 hrs ago | 4076 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

15 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds fully accounted for

16 hrs ago | 4255 Views

Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

18 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Stanbic joins the fight against COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days