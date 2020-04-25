WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

From friend outside Johannesburg "scene where we delivered emergency food parcels today to Mainly non SA citizens who government not assisting much if at all We got in 5000 parcels" ⁦@ACTSA_UK⁩ ⁦@lisanandy⁩ ⁦@NigelCaseyHC⁩ ⁦@DFID_UK⁩ @OfficeGSBrown⁩ pic.twitter.com/B7En5lCqdk — Peter Hain (@PeterHain) April 29, 2020

Tens of thousands of undocumented foreigners in South Africa received food parcels from different benefactors on Wednesday.According to Caxton Media residents of Mooiplaas and Spruit, informal settlements benefitted from the donations availed by the Tshwane Muslim Community, the Sutherland Ridge, Ikon Park and Westhills business communities.Out of the thousands number of people that turned out only 8 000 people received the food hampers were made up for families who are in desperate need of food.The queue of people was about 3km long.Anti-crime Islamic activist Yusuf Abramjee was quoted by South African media saying, "We thank all the role-players and the community for the joint effort. The need for food is massive."A majority of foreigners in the area are from Zimbabwe, Somalia, Nigeria, Malawi and Cameroon.Undocumented foreigners are not part of those who are receiving assistance from the South African government.