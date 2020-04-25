Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

by Mandla Ndlovu
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Commissioner General Faith Mazani has sent a circular to all ZIMRA workers informing them that one of their staff members has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

Mazani said the patient and the other two employees who were in contact with the person have been putting on mandatory isolation.

A number of measures will be taken by the Coronavirus response team to prevent the spread of the virus at ZIMRA offices. The measures include disinfecting the workplace and testing all staff members.

Read the full statement below:    

This is to advise you that one of our fellow staff members based in Bulawayo has tested positive to Corona Virus, according to test results released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MHCC) today, 29 April 2020.

The affected staff member and two other staff members were on duty on 18 March 2019 when they interacted with an external individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. All three staff members stopped coming to work and were on self-quarantine from 27 March to 26 April 2020 1n line with World Health Organisation guidelines. The affected staff members returned to work on 27 April 2020, and on the same day the MHCC officials carried out follow up COVID-19 tests on the three employees. Unfortunately, one of the results came out positive, and the other two came out negative. The affected staff member 1s currently NOT exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 and we pray for his full recovery.

The Bulawayo local management, working in conjunction with MHCC officials, immediately activated the following Safety and Health procedures to ensure safety of the affected employee, staff members and their families:

1) The Office was immediately closed pending full disinfection, and remains closed until Monday 04 May 2020.

2) On Thursday 30 April 2020, the MHCC will return to test the balance of the officers who were at work from Monday until today.

3) The Office will be disinfected on Friday 01 May and Saturday 02 May 2020 in time for resumption of operations on Monday.

4) The MHCC officials have visited the employee's residence to assess suitability for home self-isolation, and ZIMRA will continue to work with the Ministry to provide the necessary facilities and support to the staff member and his family.

5) Human Capital has engaged the affected staff member to provide counselling support during the quarantine period.

6) The MHCC officials came to screen and test all staff members who had contact with the staff member, and 15 officers were identified and tested. The results are still pending.

7) The tested employees have been advised to go on self-quarantine for at least 14 days. We pray that none of them will test positive.

8) The tests will be extended to other external individuals who had contact with the staff member. As we all do our best to protect each other and support those of us who are working in environments that expose them to the Coronavirus, I request that we also observe the sensitivity of the situation. It is in our interest to protect the identity of our colleagues and organization and respect our communication procedures so we do not cause unnecessary panic.

We encourage all staff members to remain vigilant and consistent in practicing safety and health measures as prescribed by the WHO Guidelines and as advised through the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Let us continue in prayer for the member of staff concerned as he fights the virus, especially that he remains without any of the symptoms. We also pray for his family and for each other! as we continue to discharge our mandate of collecting the much-needed revenue for the Government during this difficult time.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days