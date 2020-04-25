Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lockdown should now be lifted, says CZI

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), which has consistently voiced concern that the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown is throttling the economy and hindering 80% of companies from paying salaries, says the government should end the shutdown when it lapses on Sunday.

The lockdown, meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed four lives in Zimbabwe and rattled Zimbabwe's already fragile economy, is set to end on Sunday with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to give direction on how the country will deal with the spread of the virus.

CZI president Henry Ruzvidzo said industry had recommended the lifting of the lockdown before it was extended almost a fortnight ago.

"We made our recommendation before the latest lockdown extension was effected. We expect the lockdown to end on Sunday to allow all companies to resume operations. Ideally, we expect the lockdown to end," Ruzvidzo told the Zimbabwe Independent.

The country has 32 confirmed Covid-19 cases, which has ravaged the global economy.

Mnangagwa first announced a 21day lockdown in March after Zimbabwe suffered its first casualty, after announcing a two-week extension which runs its course until Sunday. The industrial sector is counting its losses.

As reported by the Independent this month, industry and market lobby groups, including the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, had already raised the red flag on the dire consequences of a prolonged lockdown, cautioning that an extension would wipe away 25% of jobs across all the productive sectors of the economy.

As is the trend across the world, Zimbabwe's tourism and manufacturing sectors have suffered unprecedented damage, as the world grapples to contain the pandemic.

Apart from the job losses and drastic salary cuts, all the key economic indicators are already in the red. Capacity utilisation has tumbled to almost zero.

Atlas Mara projects that inflation, hovering around 600%, will gallop to 1 000% by year-end as a result of the pandemic while revenue collections targets are set to be missed.

Focusing on the bigger picture, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the global economy to shrink by 3%.

Ruzvidzo said before the first 21day lockdown was decreed, a survey had indicated that a month-long lockdown would effectively halt industrial operations, pushing companies to the brink as they struggle to pay workers.

Many companies, including the moribund Air Zimbabwe, have slashed salaries and retrenched while those in the informal sector have been obliterated by the impact of the twin evils of the virus and lengthy lockdown.

Ruzvidzo said the CZI is conducting weekly surveys to assess the impact of Covid-19.

"This is an evolving challenge as you saw with the extension and relaxation that happened. Engagement continues to explore how companies might be assisted; 80% of companies surveyed had indicated incapacity to pay wages and salaries beyond one month of lockdown," Ruzvidzo said this week.

The CZI is already lobbying the cash-strapped government to introduce a stimulus package to cushion distressed companies.

Mnangagwa's government, which was already desperately hunting for a massive bailout package before Covid-19 struck, partially lifted terms of the lockdown to allow key sectors such as mining and manufacturing to continue operations.

In contrast, neighbouring South Africa, also on lockdown, has rolled out a massive US$26,2 billion package to safeguard its economy, which has also taken a heavy beating from the pandemic.

The informal sector, which employs more than 50% of the country's workforce, has been the hardest hit, as the government is demolishing irregular vending stalls under the cover of the lockdown.

As Covid-19 turmoil rages on, market watchers have warned of a looming humanitarian disaster, compounded by the decimation of livelihoods and increases in prices of basic commodities.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe firms reel under currency volatility

25 secs ago | 0 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

12 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

BVTA director fight back criticism over vendors relief funds

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

4 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

4 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Lockdown stalls grain imports

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

4 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Bulawayo council nurses threaten strike over unpaid salaries

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Ignorance, fear fuelling COVID-19 stigma

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

5 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Covid-19 testing expands to local clinics

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Sport not likely before August, says govt

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

5 hrs ago | 672 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Domestic football calendar could switch by default

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

RBZ reviews forex priority list

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa says priority is lives over economy

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

12 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

12 hrs ago | 1830 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

15 hrs ago | 4065 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

15 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds fully accounted for

16 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

18 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Stanbic joins the fight against COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 865 Views

RBZ denies raiding foreign currency accounts

19 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Malawi court bars virus lockdown

20 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Zimbabwean man saved by his HIV+ status from UK deportation

20 hrs ago | 3838 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans demolishing of vending stalls and tuckshops

20 hrs ago | 2957 Views

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

21 hrs ago | 6099 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

21 hrs ago | 3742 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

22 hrs ago | 1395 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

22 hrs ago | 1926 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

22 hrs ago | 4394 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days