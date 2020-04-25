Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Imara warning shots on Zimdollar assets

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
IMARA Asset Management (Zimbabwe) has warned against holding on to Zimbabwean dollar-based (Zimdollar) assets, amid a possible return to the multi-currency regime in the aftermath of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Imara CE John Legat, in the company's quarterly update, said there are fears that significant gains in Zimdollar property values pushed through by various pension funds during 2019 and an aggressive move into long-term alternative investments (including land banks) have rendered a number of pension funds illiquid.

Pension fund liquidity requirements come from their equity investments, implying that a greater proportion of such portfolios will be invested in highly illiquid assets as equities lose value.

This, according to Legat, does not bode well for the future of those particular funds.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) rose strongly during the first quarter, nearly doubling in value in Zimdollar terms.

This means those listed on the ZSE therefore constitute a larger proportion of pension and insurance fund assets which will lose real value.

Legat said this puts the regulator, the Insurance and Pension Commission (Ipec), in a difficult position.

"In line with Jon Chew's paper, we ultimately expect a return to the multicurrency system but without the ZWL. We therefore have to be very aware of the risks of holding any ZWL asset that could lose all of its value as occurred in 2009," Legat said.

"This puts the regulator, Ipec, in a difficult position. On the one hand they are attempting to force pension and insurance funds to meet the prescribed asset levels (20% of market value for pension funds) but on the other, they are guiding pension fund trustees not to sell down strongly performing assets such as equity and property under poor market conditions."

In a recent paper, Ipec issued guidelines for the insurance and pensions industry on "adjusting insurance and pension values in response to currency re forms". It stated that insurers and pension funds should use all means necessary to avoid selling assets under poor market conditions.

It also stated that insurance companies and pension funds should prepare analyses of expected asset, liability, income and expenditure cash flows in order to properly manage their liquidity position and avoid forced sales of assets when market prices are depressed.

This implies that only new cash inflows into pension and insurance funds could be directed toward prescribed assets which will not be enough to raise prescribed asset levels to 20%.

"On the other hand, pension fund trustees will be unwilling from a fiduciary perspective to allow their investment managers to invest in assets that will lose real value relative to the likes of property and equities. We fear that the very large gains in ZWL (Zimdollar) property values pushed through by various pension funds during 2019 and an aggressive move into long-term alternative investments (including land banks) has made a number of pension funds illiquid," Legat said

Asset values based in US dollars remain very low by historical standards and are arguably lower now than they were when the economy crashed in 2008 with the economic outlook now further complicated by Covid-19.

"Back in 2009, the Government of National Unity became an ‘enabler' for the economy through liberalisation, as opposed to legislation and regulation, and hence allowed the private sector to rebuild the economy with the assistance of foreign investors. As the economy started to grow rapidly, so too did asset valuations in United States dollar terms.

"From our perspective, the same medicine is now required in 2020 and beyond. We are not aware of any other option," Legat said.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Crunch time for Mnangagwa's jittery govt

33 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC imbroglio devastating for opposition

1 min ago | 0 Views

Covid-19 pandemic hits global remittances

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zim artiste shines in Australia

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws algorithm farce

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Reinstate ZJC children's literature in English

4 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ puts senior officials under corruption probe

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe firms reel under currency volatility

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Lockdown should now be lifted, says CZI

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

16 mins ago | 22 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

BVTA director fight back criticism over vendors relief funds

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

4 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

4 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Lockdown stalls grain imports

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

4 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

4 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Bulawayo council nurses threaten strike over unpaid salaries

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Ignorance, fear fuelling COVID-19 stigma

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

5 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Covid-19 testing expands to local clinics

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

5 hrs ago | 707 Views

Sport not likely before August, says govt

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

5 hrs ago | 675 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

5 hrs ago | 774 Views

Domestic football calendar could switch by default

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 1065 Views

RBZ reviews forex priority list

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa says priority is lives over economy

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

12 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

12 hrs ago | 1831 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

15 hrs ago | 4066 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

15 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds fully accounted for

16 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Man rapes niece (14) in the bush

16 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Masiyiwa ranked the most influential businessperson in the world

18 hrs ago | 3286 Views

Stanbic joins the fight against COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 865 Views

RBZ denies raiding foreign currency accounts

19 hrs ago | 1874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days