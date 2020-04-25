Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Ekusileni Medical Centre says it is recruiting volunteers inclusive of qualified nurses, retired nurses, and general cleaners to assist in the fight against Coronavirus.

Persons who are interested in this recruitment drive can send their CVs and application letter to any of the contact details appearing on the below poster.

The Ekusileni Hospital project is the brainchild of the late vice president Joshua Nkomo.

The drive to revive Ekusileni is being pioneered by  I Am For Bulawayo - Fighting COVID-19.

The organization was formed as an urgent call to arms in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected lives in Zimbabwe and worldwide.

It brings together medical professionals, the business community, NGOs, churches, academic institutions, the Zimbabwean Diaspora and the Bulawayo community at large, to mobilise resources (human, financial and material) to fight against COVID-19 in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.



Source - Byo24News

