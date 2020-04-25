Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FULL TEXT: Dominican Convent to teach pupils online?

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
A letter purportedly written by Domican Convent has been widely circulated on social media informing parents and guardians that online classes will commence on 18 May 2020 – 21 July 2020.

According to the letter, the new approach of teaching will cost $30 000 including fixed costs which are required to be paid before 15 May 2020 to enable all learners to access their respective class.

Read the said letter below:



We hope this letter finds you well. given the prevailing COVID 19 pandemic. We understand the impact that this pandemic has imposed on all aspects of our lives. We are pleased to report that we had successful online classes with Grade 6 and 7 during the premature closure of the first term, and therefore we have started preparations for online classes for all grades until we are in a position to resume normal teaching.

This letter serves to communicate that online classes will commence on 18 May 2020 – 21 July 2020. It is important that all learners are registered before the commencement of the We will further communicate on how each learner joins the online class. The new approach of teaching will cost $30 000 including fixed costs which are required to be paid before 15 May 2020 to enable all leamers to access their respective class.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to do the payment well in advance to cover the required costs. Once we have been informed by the Ministry, of Education of the official date for the re-opening of schools, the Board will reconvene to determine the level of fees for the time stipulated. In the event that the lockdown is extended beyond the given period. E- Leaming will continue. This may entail a top-up on E-learning fees.

Please note: Only learners who have cleared last term's fees as well at the online fees will be given the passcode for their online classroom

Please also remember that we no longer have Eco-cash as a payment method.

Yours Faithfully

Mr T. Rwodzi On behalf of the Management Board.
Sr. Tsitsidzashe O.P.  School Head.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

46 mins ago | 406 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

4 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

5 hrs ago | 5746 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

5 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

6 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

6 hrs ago | 6842 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

7 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

7 hrs ago | 1293 Views

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

8 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol red alert?

8 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Dear Mr President have your lockdown extension but if covid-19 deaths soar you MUST and WILL step down

9 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Crunch time for Mnangagwa's jittery govt

9 hrs ago | 2050 Views

MDC imbroglio devastating for opposition

9 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Imara warning shots on Zimdollar assets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zim artiste shines in Australia

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws algorithm farce

9 hrs ago | 1584 Views

RBZ puts senior officials under corruption probe

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

10 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7036 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

12 hrs ago | 2557 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

13 hrs ago | 3689 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

13 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

13 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

13 hrs ago | 1804 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

13 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

13 hrs ago | 627 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

13 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

14 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

14 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

14 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

14 hrs ago | 1617 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

14 hrs ago | 1788 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

21 hrs ago | 2290 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

24 hrs ago | 4321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days