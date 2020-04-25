Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has sent a message of condolence to the family of #ThisFlag leader Pastor Evan Mawarire on the passing away of Mawarire's father.

Said Chamisa, "My condolences to Pastor E and the Mawarire family on the passing on of Dad. May the Grace of God be with you during this difficult season. Comfort is derived from our faith and knowledge that this life is just but a shadow of that life, which is to come. Be firm in the Lord!"

Mawarirer posted on Twitter that the death of his father had broken his heart because they were close.


"The day I dreaded the most has come upon me. My friend, my mentor, my dad has gone home to the Lord. Kinson Mawarire u taught me 2 pray without ceasing, the courage 2 be different & 2 defend what I cherish. I'll miss u terribly daddy. Fambai zvakanaka baba, so heartbroken." Mawarire said in a tweet on Wednesday.
 



