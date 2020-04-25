Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Farmvest Agricapital a local agricultural investment promotion and facilitation firm. announced that they have sealed a 5-year offtake agreement contract for the production and processing of Moringa in Zimbabwe with a Big regional exporter of Moringa. In addition to the offtake agreement, Farmvest has also sealed a deal to grow and process Moringa for a South African based Manufacturer who is currently producing Moringa Powder, Capsules, Tea and are currently developing Moringa Pellets to be used as feed supplements for Livestock.The Global Moringa Market is currently a $5.8 Billion Market growing at over 9% per year and it is estimated to be a $10 Billion market by 2025. The market is driven by several factors such as a growing need for nutritional supplements, improving health awareness among people and shifting focus towards organic medication and with current events happening in World like the rapid spread of COVID 19 has encouraged people to re-evaluate their lifestyles and diets.The Moringa Tree also is known as the tree life is a good source of iron, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and riboflavin and has notable amounts of potassium, vitamin A, vitamin E, and magnesium. In fact, the leaves contain 2 times the Protein of Yoghurt, 3 times the Potassium of Bananas, 4 times the Calcium of Milk, 7 times the Vitamin C of Orange. It is also known to contain 92 Nutrients, 46 Antioxidants, 36 Anti-Inflammatories, 18 Amino Acids, 9 Essential Amino Acids.That means moringa can contribute to strengthening your Immune System, Promote Healthy Circulation, Support Normal Glucose Levels, Natural Anti-Aging Benefits, Provides Anti-Inflammatory Support, Promotes Healthy Digestion, Promotes Heightened Mental Clarity, Boosts Energy Without Caffeine, Encourages Balanced Metabolism, Promotes Softer Skin, Provides Relief From Acne, Supports Normal Hormone Levels amongst a wide range of other thingsMoringa is unique because it can be easily grown in tropical and subtropical regions with low cost, thereby resulting in increased usage of the plant in various applications. It is also one of the best products to treat malnutrition children younger than 3 years. Considering all the above-mentioned factors, demand for these products is increasing in the market.'After doing research and looking at various crops we realized growing Moringa was the best route to go, because of its many uses for human consumption, livestock supplements and also commercial uses like biogas it was a no brainer. We are lucky to have managed to secure two solid contracts which will allow us to engage Smallholder Outgrowers to grow Moringa on our behalf and have also managed to generate significant interest from various potential funding partners to help us launch our Moringa Outgrowers scheme, Training for the Moringa program will commence once travel and social restrictions have been eased by the government and will follow strict measures to ensure all our Outgrowers are safe.Moringa has the potential to be a gamechanger to the Agricultural Industry in Zimbabwe if managed and promoted properly, it is 4 times cheaper to grow, grows 3 times faster and has way more uses than Tobacco and once harvested can be harvested continuously for many years.In line with Farmvest's business model, they have opened up opportunities for individuals or businesses who wish to become financial partners in order to further expand our Moringa program. For more details please visit www.farmvest.biz