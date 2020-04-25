Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

PROGRESSIVE Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has lamented that the outbreak of Covid-19 has disarranged the education system and the end results will be devastating.Zimbabwe has since enforced lockdown which officially ends on May 3 if there would be positive reduction in the spread of the disease.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already hinted on the possibility of extending the lockdown as the Covid-19 cases as on Wednesday night had jumped to 40 from 32.PTUZ National Coordinator Harison Mudzuri said Covid-19 has affected seriously the education sector.Mudzuri in a statement said in Zimbabwe schools are places where social distance is not applicable given the current challenges inherent in the education sector."Teacher-pupil ratio is frightening, with the best schools having 1:30 and the worst classes having more than 100 learners, and to expect pupils to be a meter away from each other means that thousands of schools must be constructed before schools open, or that more than half the learners do not attend schools when they eventually open," he said."The only way to reduce the teacher - pupil ratio is for the government to recruit more teachers, reduce class sizes and introduce hot seating in schools where it hitherto did not exist."PTUZ suggested that the teacher-pupil ratio be reduced to a healthy 1: 15. It is only with such a ratio that we can talk of social distance.Mudzuri said in rural areas many schools are virtually detached from water sources, with the effect that learners and teachers travel inordinate distances to procure the precious liquid."We suggest that all schools should be provided with enough sanitisers by the government for both pupils and teachers before opening day," he said."Training workshops must be conducted with all teachers before schools open so that they are better equipped with knowledge on how the Coronavirus is transmitted and measures to be taken in a teaching / learning environment."Mudzuri said they believed a deliberate attention must be given to exam classes, Grade 7 , Form 4 Upper 6.