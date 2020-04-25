Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tasked Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube to apologise to the International Monetary Fund and the World for the policies that have led Zimbabwe's economy to a status of near-collapse.According to Africa Confidential Minister Ncube is said to have written that the government and economy are near to collapse, with the coronavirus pandemic dealing the final blow.The publication quotes Ncube's letter which is said to be dated 2 April 2020."Zimbabwe's economy could contract by 15-20% during 2020 – with very serious social consequences. Already 8.5 million Zimbabweans (half the population) are food insecure," Ncube is quoted saying. "So bad is the situation that it could cause an implosion of the state and threaten security in neighbouring states. The global pandemic will take a heavy toll on the health sector, with many lives being lost and raise poverty to levels not seen in recent times, including worsening food security. A domestic collapse also would have potentially adverse regional effects, where spillovers are significant."The embattled Minister is said to have pleaded with David Malpass, President of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank to support the rescheduling or cancellation of all Zimbabwe's foreign bilateral debt arrears and help in clearing all its multilateral arrears."The government also needs $200 million for unplanned spending to fight the pandemic. Without those funds, Ncube says, the government will have no choice but to revert to printing money, risking a return to hyperinflation and the crash of the local currency. In exchange for the Bank and the IMF agreeing to an emergency debt rescheduling, the government promises a time-bound programme of economic, political and governance reforms."The report further states that neither the World Bank nor the IMF have responded formally to Ncube's letter, nor do they intend to, despite him following up with phone calls over the past week.Commenting on the crisis in Zimbabwe Senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba posted on Twitter that, "The Zimbabwean government is in trouble. We all are. Serious trouble. Government is dead broke, it has no reserves and is now resorting to comic posturing when it comes to the economy. Nobody is willing to bail out Zim, not even China. Forget about Russia, they just want platinum. What do we do?"