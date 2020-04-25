Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tasked Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube to apologise to the International Monetary Fund and the World for the policies that have led Zimbabwe's economy to a status of near-collapse.

According to Africa Confidential Minister  Ncube is said to have written that  the government and economy are near to collapse, with the coronavirus pandemic dealing the final blow.

The publication quotes Ncube's letter which is said to be dated 2 April 2020.

"Zimbabwe's economy could contract by 15-20% during 2020 – with very serious social consequences. Already 8.5 million Zimbabweans (half the population) are food insecure," Ncube is quoted saying. "So bad is the situation that it could cause an implosion of the state and threaten security in neighbouring states. The global pandemic will take a heavy toll on the health sector, with many lives being lost and raise poverty to levels not seen in recent times, including worsening food security. A domestic collapse also would have potentially adverse regional effects, where spillovers are significant."

The embattled Minister is said to have pleaded with David Malpass, President of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank to support the rescheduling or cancellation of all Zimbabwe's foreign bilateral debt arrears and help in clearing all its multilateral arrears.

"The government also needs $200 million for unplanned spending to fight the pandemic. Without those funds, Ncube says, the government will have no choice but to revert to printing money, risking a return to hyperinflation and the crash of the local currency. In exchange for the Bank and the IMF agreeing to an emergency debt rescheduling, the government promises a time-bound programme of economic, political and governance reforms."

The report further states that neither the World Bank nor the IMF have responded formally to Ncube's letter, nor do they intend to, despite him following up with phone calls over the past week.

Commenting on the crisis in Zimbabwe Senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba posted on Twitter that, "The Zimbabwean government is in trouble. We all are. Serious trouble. Government is dead broke, it has no reserves and is now resorting to comic posturing when it comes to the economy. Nobody is willing to bail out Zim, not even China. Forget about Russia, they just want platinum. What do we do?"



Source - Byo24News/ Africa Confidential

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

44 mins ago | 378 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

3 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

4 hrs ago | 1252 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

5 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

6 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

6 hrs ago | 6826 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

6 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

7 hrs ago | 1286 Views

FULL TEXT: Dominican Convent to teach pupils online?

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

8 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol red alert?

8 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Dear Mr President have your lockdown extension but if covid-19 deaths soar you MUST and WILL step down

9 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Crunch time for Mnangagwa's jittery govt

9 hrs ago | 2047 Views

MDC imbroglio devastating for opposition

9 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Imara warning shots on Zimdollar assets

9 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zim artiste shines in Australia

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws algorithm farce

9 hrs ago | 1580 Views

RBZ puts senior officials under corruption probe

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

10 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7024 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

12 hrs ago | 2556 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

13 hrs ago | 3687 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

13 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

13 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

13 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

13 hrs ago | 1804 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

13 hrs ago | 748 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

13 hrs ago | 627 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

13 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

14 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

14 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

14 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

14 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

14 hrs ago | 1617 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

14 hrs ago | 1785 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

21 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

21 hrs ago | 2288 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

24 hrs ago | 4320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days