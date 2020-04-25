Latest News Editor's Choice


Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE Government has urged members of the public to adhere to lockdown regulations and cooperate with security service personnel deployed to ensure the guidelines adhered to.

Speaking during a media briefing this Thursday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Honourable Kazembe Kazembe urged members of the public to desist from non-compliant tendencies, including gathering in and around the central business district.

"My ministry is concerned with some members of the public who are disregarding the lockdown measures by continuing to gather around CBD, shopping centres during the day and night.

"We are disturbed by reports of people having parties at home and operating shebeens and some drinking in groups," he said.

Speaking at the same press conference Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga reiterated the need for people, including police officers, to abide by lock-down regulations, adding that majority of the offenders arrested for non-compliance so far have paid fines.

"The majority of the people arrested so far have been paying fines and some who go to court are remanded and given dates after the lockdown. However, we encourage everyone to abide by lockdown regulations," he said.

To date, around 16 000 people have been arrested throughout the country on offences related to violation of lockdown regulations.

