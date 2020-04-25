Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday sent a condolence message to the family of Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Larry Mavima following the death of his father, sekuru David Zizirayi Mavima.Sekuru Mavima (90) succumbed to cancer of the colon in hospital in Harare on Tuesday.President Mnangagwa said it was with great sadness and grief that he had learnt of the death of sekuru Mavima.The President said although he was aware of his illness for some time, his prayers and wishes were that he would be healed and well again.Sadly, the President added, this was not to be as he died shortly after his admission into hospital"I learnt with great sadness and grief of the death of sekuru David Zizirayi Mavima, father of the Honorable Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province, Cde Larry Mavima. The late Sekuru Mavima succumbed to cancer of the colon at a local hospital in Harare on Tuesday," said President Mnangagwa.President Mnangagwa said sekuru Mavima lived an exemplary life.He described him as a diligent, hard- working family man and a towering father figure who inspired those around him, especially his children, grandchildren and great great grandchildren to excel in whatever they set out to do in life."He will be sorely missed by everyone who got to know him and benefited from his wise counsel. On behalf of Government my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express our deep condolences to the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province, Cde Larry Mavima and the Mavima family, Sekuru Mavima's grandchildren and great great grandchildren on this their darkest hour of grief. We mourn their great loss together. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.Family spokesperson, Mr Simbarashe Zhou said Sekuru Mavima will be buried at Warren Hills cemetery in Harare tomorrow." My grandfather is no more. He passed on at 11:45AM on Tuesday in Harare. He will be laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery," he said.Mr Zhou said Senator Mavima is the second born but his elder brother Colonel Flint Magama is late."The late David Zizirayi Mavima started as a driver at Gallagher British tobacco firm in Harare. Soon after independence he was promoted to be the first black production manager at the same company," he said.Zanu PF Midlands Provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube conveyed his condolences to the Mavima family."As the Midlands Province, we extend our deepest condolences to the Resident Minister Larry Mavima on the sad loss of his beloved father. We must celebrate that God had given him a long life but his sudden departure was still a big blow to the Mavima family. We wish Cde Mavima and family strength and fortitude during this difficult time. Unfortunately, because of lockdown conditions the majority of us will not be able to attend the funeral. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace," he said.The late David Zizirayi Mavima was born on October 15 in 1930 and is survived by six children, 31 grandchildren and 17 great great children.Mourners are gathered at the house number 269 C Northway Waterfalls.