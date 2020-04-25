Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 secs ago | Views

 

President' "Emmerson" Mnangagwa visited the troubled nation of Mozambique on Thursday to discuss security matters relating to the Islamic terror group that is threaten Zimbabwe's route to Beira.

 

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba confirmed  the trip saying, "The President quietly left the country for a lightning visit to Mozambique's Chimoio, to meet with his Mozambican counterpart, President Nyusi.


"Focus was on security situation in that strategic country which faces destabilization from a Renamo-splinter in its Central part, and Islamic insurgency in the rich North, in Cabo Delgado. Apart from the threat of militant Islamic insurgency, the breakaway Renamo bandits threaten Zimbabwe's rail and road routes to Beira, the country's shortest gateway to the sea and world markets."

 

Charamba added that Nyusi and the Zimbabwean strongman also discussed methods of fighting the deadly Coronavirus.


 

"Chimoio was the headquarters of Zanla operations during the liberation struggle, which is what gives this town a legendary place in Zimbabwean history. Besides security, the two leaders reviewed bilateral economic relations and compared notes on world-wide fight against Covid-19.

 

"Mozambique presently has about 78 infections but has not gone as far as effecting a National Lockdown. Interestingly, it has not recorded any death from the virus. Zimbabwe and Mozambique are expected to upgrade relations to Bi-National Status."

 



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days