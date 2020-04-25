Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns most countries are implementing across the globe should be used as a wake-up call for governments to focus on homegrown solutions to build their economies, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said.

He said it was inevitable that most economies will not be the same in the post Covid-19 era and that the time to plan forward was now.

Chiwenga made the remarks today while launching the 360-hectare command winter wheat project at Zhovhe Farm in Beitbridge
West.

He said the Government through the assistance of its partners had set a budget of $3, 2 billion to capacitate farmers to plant a targeted 80 000 of wheat with a targeted yield of 416 000 tonnes to cut the import bill.

Source - the herald

