MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
MDC founding politician and aide to party president Nelson Chamisa, Thembiso Gobo has died aged 50 due to a long battle with cervical cancer.

Gobo, who was Kadoma Ward 13 Councillor, died at a Kadoma Hospital Wednesday.

A founder member of the MDC, the now deceased is survived by four children, three boys and a girl.

Amongst her children is Believe Guta a motivational author from Kadoma.

Announcing the death of his mother, Guta said, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my biological mother Councillor Thembiso Gobo. It is really a great loss, i have lost a mother, a mentor, a role model. You have fought a good fight mum and may you rest in power until we meet again."

MDC Alliance in a statement mourning Guta said she was a victim of Zanu-PF violence.

"Her commitment to democracy is beyond doubt. She survived Zanu-PF violence in 2001 at Gokwe Town Office at the funeral of Vusimuzi Mukwela. She was arrested and detained several times in both the Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces," said the opposition.

The now deceased was employed by the ZimCare Trust taking care of the mentally ill at Rubatsiro School in Kadoma.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2019 and passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

According the MDC, she served in various committees of council while in the party, she was the vice chairperson for the Women's Assembly in Kadoma.

Source - newzimbabwe

