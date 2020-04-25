Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

News / National

by Staff reporter

MARONDERA: A 35-year-old prophet of the Johane Marange sect is living with his large family and dozens of sick church members of the church, exposing them to the Covid-19 virus.Prophet Ezekiel Chikoto has 30 wives and 23 children who all stay at a shrine in Dhirihori, under Chief Svosve, which he also uses as a surgery for pregnant women and sick members of the church.Currently there are 43 tents housing more than 60 sick church members and expecting mothers in addition to 53 family members who are all using one shallow well and just two ablution facilities.The Marondera district Covid-19 taskforce visited the shrine on a fact-finding mission to engage the prophet to see the dangers of spreading the coronavirus at the place.Prophet Chikoto said he is not alarmed by the coronavirus as it was prophesied by their leader in 1957 and will not affect their church members.There is also a cemetery in the yard where one of Chikoto's wives and nine children are buried.There are two other shrines in Marondera district in Chawatama Village and Mhohwa Village in Chihota communal areas where there are similar arrangements.