BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

by Mandla Ndlovu

Thandanani Women Ensemble Group treasurer Yengiwe Ngwenya has died. Reports indicate that Izolo yizolo's star passed away on Thursday.Ngwenya played the role of uMambatha in a series that was enjoyed by Zimbabweans from all walks of life.Speaking to this reporter on Thursday evening, Freedom poet and Victory Siyanqoba Director Desire Moyo said, "As the arts sector we are in pain that we have one of the great stalwarts. Ngwenya was a larger than life character who never disappointed when called upon to showcase her talent."Moyo added that artists should unite and leverage on one another's skills.The cause of death is not yet known.