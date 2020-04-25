Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU-PF has blasted MDC leader Nelson Chamisa over reports that MDC has not been paying its workers of late."The International Worker's Day Commemoration has dampened by the disturbing news of exploitation of workers by former opposition leader and current MDC-A secretary for policy and research Mr Nelson Chamisa." The part said.Chamisa is also accused of stealing funds from the MDC party and converting it for personal use."MDC A is a party that claims to be a child of workers' movements fronted by ZCTU and claims that it seeks to improve the welfare of workers. Surprisingly, Chamisa and the ZCTU's hypocrisy continues to be apparent as the exploitation of workers continues under their watch."Regarding to exploitation of workers, Chamisa never disappoints! In June 2019, Chamisa reportedly fired about 145 workers in a ruthless manner and the ZCTU did nothing. The ZCTU has seen nothing bad with that, taking a ‘hear no evil, see no evil' approach. This has seen various workers questioning the integrity of the ZCTU, in terms of whether it is still a workers' union or a moribund group of MDCA proxies that only talks about workers when it is convenient."Chamisa's camp has not yet responded to the article which was posted on ZANU PF's website.