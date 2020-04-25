Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZIMBABWE Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) challenges the government to respect human rights.In a statement ZHRC said the government must act in accordance with the laws that govern the vulnerable groups in any decision they take in the advent of Covid 19."The Commission therefore reminds the Government that in employing the necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, all duty bearers, both in public and private sectors, must observe a human rights-based approach," reads the statement."This means that any directive, policy or mechanism must comply with key human rights principles relating to human dignity, non-discrimination and protection of vulnerable and marginalized groups."ZHCR said the Commissioner general of Police must ensure that all police officers do not resort to violence to such an extent that they breach the rights of any individual.The ZHCR urged the public to avoid sharing false information which might lead to everyone panicking.